India-US trade deal: Amit Shah emphasises tariff cut, Piyush Goyal sees boost for MSMEs; Vaishnaw calls it win-win

Reactions have poured in from senior government ministers and officials after the India–US trade deal was sealed, with leaders underscoring its historic significance and wide-ranging benefits. Welcoming the agreement, they described it as a major step toward deepening bilateral ties, boosting trade, and creating fresh opportunities for businesses, farmers, skilled workers, and citizens in both countries.

The responses highlight the deal’s strategic, economic, and diplomatic importance. With tariff reductions and a push to expand cooperation in sectors such as technology, energy, and agriculture, the agreement is expected to strengthen India–US collaboration and unlock new growth avenues for industries and people on both sides.

Amit Shah: ‘A big day for India–US relations’ Home Minister Amit Shah said the deal marked a significant moment in ties between the two countries, pointing to lower tariffs and stronger business prospects.

“A big day for India–US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18%, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth,” Shah wrote on X, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for what he called a historic agreement that would benefit people in both nations.

Piyush Goyal: ‘A historic turning point’ Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described the agreement as a reflection of two like-minded democracies working together for shared prosperity.

Calling it more than just a trade deal, Goyal said it would “reshape India–U.S. relations” and accelerate India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He highlighted new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers, adding that the pact would support technology access and innovation under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ initiatives.

Ashwini Vaishnaw: ‘A win-win deal’ IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the strategic and economic complementarities between the two countries.

“US and India are world’s largest democracies… The trade deal between US and India will lead to a brighter future for both countries,” he said, calling the agreement a win-win for citizens and industries on both sides.

Vinay Kwatra: ‘A big win for a consequential partnership’ Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra termed the agreement a “big WIN” under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.