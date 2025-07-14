India-US trade deal: Commerce Ministry team reaches Washington — NITI Aayog offers THESE tips to clinch win-win pact

A dedicated high-level team from India's Commerce and Industry Ministry has arrived in Washington to continue the crucial negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States.

The four-day discussions are set to begin on Monday morning (US time).

Rajesh Aggarwal, Commerce Ministry's Chief Negotiator and Special Secretary, will join the talks on Wednesday, with an advance team already on ground to manage preliminary agenda and procedural matters, ANI reported.

Objective of discussions Through these scheduled discussions, India and the US aim to reduce differences in sectors like agriculture and automobiles and are seeking a win-win pact for both sides.

This development comes as the Donald Trump administration decided to avoid imposing additional tariffs on several countries including India until August 1, with the two sides now having additional time to negotiate a deal.

India is a key trading partner for US The United States is one of India's largest trading partners. India continues to emerge as a key destination for American businesses looking to expand their global footprint.

Last week, an official confirmed that the Indian team would travel to the US to commence the negotiations.

India and the United States have agreed to expand bilateral trade to reach $500 billion by 2030, including through the conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement.

Representatives of India's Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representatives have held several rounds of talks to clinch a trade agreement.

Niti Aayog's suggested approach for trade deal with US As the trade talks between the two countries are happening, NITI Aayog suggested that India should pursue a services-oriented trade deal with the US, in which special focus should be given to information technology (IT), financial services, professional services, and education, PTI reported.

The Aayog in its third edition of 'Trade Watch Quarterly' said on Monday that there will be major opportunities for India in the US markets, both in terms of the number of products and volume.

The government think tank said the agreement should include strong provisions for digital trade by creating a framework for enhanced cross-border service delivery.

The body also emphasised that India must advocate for improved visa access for its professionals, particularly under H-1B and L-1 categories.