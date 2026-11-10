India-US trade deal talks continue as US team visits Delhi

New Delhi: India and the US continue to engage to finalize the first tranche of a proposed trade agreement, with a two-member US team visiting Delhi on 2-3 November for discussions, a senior Indian government functionary said on Tuesday.
The two sides deliberated on the customs and trade facilitation chapter as part of the proposed deal, the functionary added.
The US last week reaffirmed its commitment to ties with India, seeking to allay concerns that the Republicans’ midterm election defeat could derail trade talks with New Delhi.