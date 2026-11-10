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India-US trade deal talks continue as US team visits Delhi

Manas PimpalkhareBanikinkar Pattanayak
2 min read10 Nov 2026, 11:30 PM IST
The US last week reaffirmed its commitment to ties with India, seeking to allay concerns that the Republicans’ midterm election defeat could derail trade talks with New Delhi.
The US last week reaffirmed its commitment to ties with India, seeking to allay concerns that the Republicans’ midterm election defeat could derail trade talks with New Delhi.
Summary

India and the US deliberated on the customs and trade facilitation chapter as part of the proposed deal last week in New Delhi.

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NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India and the US continue to engage to finalize the first tranche of a proposed trade agreement, with a two-member US team visiting Delhi on 2-3 November for discussions, a senior Indian government functionary said on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India and the US continue to engage to finalize the first tranche of a proposed trade agreement, with a two-member US team visiting Delhi on 2-3 November for discussions, a senior Indian government functionary said on Tuesday.

The two sides deliberated on the customs and trade facilitation chapter as part of the proposed deal, the functionary added.

The two sides deliberated on the customs and trade facilitation chapter as part of the proposed deal, the functionary added.

The US last week reaffirmed its commitment to ties with India, seeking to allay concerns that the Republicans’ midterm election defeat could derail trade talks with New Delhi.

The American embassy spokesperson in New Delhi told Mint on 4 November that US President Donald Trump “remains firmly in command” of the US foreign policy, including the trade agenda. “The midterm election results do not change our commitment to strengthening our partnership (with India),” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | EVs to be default choice for govt staff cars

Experts in India have viewed both challenges and opportunities from the development. While a Democrat-controlled Congress could make ratifying a trade deal harder, Trump’s political setback may also give New Delhi greater leverage at the negotiating table.

The US is India’s largest export market, accounting for $87 billion in goods in fiscal year 2025-26. This represented nearly a fifth of India’s total merchandize exports in FY26.

Mint's questions emailed to the offices of the US Trade Representative, US commerce secretary and the American Embassy in New Delhi, and the Indian commerce ministry spokesperson late on Tuesday were not immediately answered.

Why the deal is important

For Indian exporters, the deal may offer greater certainty on US tariff policy, allowing them to price contracts with more confidence, according to experts. Any increase in exports would also provide timely support to an economy contending with the fallout from the war in West Asia.

The biggest beneficiaries, once the pact takes effect, are likely to be labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, garments, leather goods, and gems and jewellery, which have borne some of the steepest US duties.

In return, India may lower tariffs on a select list of American farm products and increase purchases of US crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The agreement also aims to deepen cooperation in defence technology and critical minerals, experts added.

Also Read | Brent near $90 offers relief on fiscal, inflation fronts

Indian exports to the US currently face an uneven tariff regime. About 55% of shipments, including engineering goods, textiles and garments, and gems and jewellery, attract the usual most-favoured-nation (MFN) duties, along with a punitive tariff of 10% imposed over the alleged use of forced labour in exported goods.

In textiles and garments, US MFN duties can go up to 32%. For most gems and jewellery, they range between 5.5% and 6%.

Another 35-40% of goods, including smartphones, pharmaceuticals and certain farm products, are exempt from the levy. Steel and aluminium exports, however, face a much higher tariff of 50%.

Also Read | MSMEs feel squeeze as polymer, freight costs rise
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Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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Banikinkar Pattanayak

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaIndia-US trade deal talks continue as US team visits Delhi

India-US trade deal talks continue as US team visits Delhi

Manas PimpalkhareBanikinkar Pattanayak
2 min read10 Nov 2026, 11:30 PM IST
The US last week reaffirmed its commitment to ties with India, seeking to allay concerns that the Republicans’ midterm election defeat could derail trade talks with New Delhi.
The US last week reaffirmed its commitment to ties with India, seeking to allay concerns that the Republicans’ midterm election defeat could derail trade talks with New Delhi.
Summary

India and the US deliberated on the customs and trade facilitation chapter as part of the proposed deal last week in New Delhi.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India and the US continue to engage to finalize the first tranche of a proposed trade agreement, with a two-member US team visiting Delhi on 2-3 November for discussions, a senior Indian government functionary said on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India and the US continue to engage to finalize the first tranche of a proposed trade agreement, with a two-member US team visiting Delhi on 2-3 November for discussions, a senior Indian government functionary said on Tuesday.

The two sides deliberated on the customs and trade facilitation chapter as part of the proposed deal, the functionary added.

The two sides deliberated on the customs and trade facilitation chapter as part of the proposed deal, the functionary added.

The US last week reaffirmed its commitment to ties with India, seeking to allay concerns that the Republicans’ midterm election defeat could derail trade talks with New Delhi.

The American embassy spokesperson in New Delhi told Mint on 4 November that US President Donald Trump “remains firmly in command” of the US foreign policy, including the trade agenda. “The midterm election results do not change our commitment to strengthening our partnership (with India),” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | EVs to be default choice for govt staff cars

Experts in India have viewed both challenges and opportunities from the development. While a Democrat-controlled Congress could make ratifying a trade deal harder, Trump’s political setback may also give New Delhi greater leverage at the negotiating table.

The US is India’s largest export market, accounting for $87 billion in goods in fiscal year 2025-26. This represented nearly a fifth of India’s total merchandize exports in FY26.

Mint's questions emailed to the offices of the US Trade Representative, US commerce secretary and the American Embassy in New Delhi, and the Indian commerce ministry spokesperson late on Tuesday were not immediately answered.

Why the deal is important

For Indian exporters, the deal may offer greater certainty on US tariff policy, allowing them to price contracts with more confidence, according to experts. Any increase in exports would also provide timely support to an economy contending with the fallout from the war in West Asia.

The biggest beneficiaries, once the pact takes effect, are likely to be labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, garments, leather goods, and gems and jewellery, which have borne some of the steepest US duties.

In return, India may lower tariffs on a select list of American farm products and increase purchases of US crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The agreement also aims to deepen cooperation in defence technology and critical minerals, experts added.

Also Read | Brent near $90 offers relief on fiscal, inflation fronts

Indian exports to the US currently face an uneven tariff regime. About 55% of shipments, including engineering goods, textiles and garments, and gems and jewellery, attract the usual most-favoured-nation (MFN) duties, along with a punitive tariff of 10% imposed over the alleged use of forced labour in exported goods.

In textiles and garments, US MFN duties can go up to 32%. For most gems and jewellery, they range between 5.5% and 6%.

Another 35-40% of goods, including smartphones, pharmaceuticals and certain farm products, are exempt from the levy. Steel and aluminium exports, however, face a much higher tariff of 50%.

Also Read | MSMEs feel squeeze as polymer, freight costs rise
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Banikinkar Pattanayak

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaIndia-US trade deal talks continue as US team visits Delhi
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