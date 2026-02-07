India-US trade deal to big give boost to Indian exporters: How Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, others reacted

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, several leaders in India hailed the India-US "interim" framework revealed by the two parties on Saturday.

According to the joint statement, the two countries will "promptly" implement this framework and work towards finalising the interim agreement with a view to concluding a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the interim pact will open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen, as US duties on Indian goods will come down to 18 percent from 50 percent earlier.

What ruling party leaders say? PM Modi called it a "great news" and thanked US President Donald Trump "for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries."

PM Modi said, "This framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership. It strengthens ‘Make in India’ by opening new opportunities for India’s hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters."

He added, “This framework will also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth. As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity.”

Here's what other leaders said: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted on X, saying, “India-US issue a joint statement: announces 'a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement).' We remain committed to negotiating the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the people of India and the US on the Framework for an Interim Agreement.

He said, "Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM @NarendraModi ji, India is securing agreements with major countries which will primarily benefit the Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen."

"The increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for our women and youth," Rijiju said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "The framework for an Interim Agreement will realise a mutually beneficial India - US trade partnership."

"The framework will ensure greater market access and opportunities for our exporters. New vistas have opened up that will further promote Make in India," Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted that the deal will open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen." The increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for our women and youth," he said.

Goyal reiterated that the agreement "reflects India’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests and sustaining rural livelihoods by completely protecting sensitive agricultural and dairy products, including maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol(fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables, meat, etc."

"This agreement will help India and the US remain focused on working together to further deepen economic cooperation, reflecting shared commitment to sustainable growth for our people and businesses. Towards realising Viksit Bharat!," Goyal said.

Besides, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “The interim trade agreement between India and USA is anchored in the shared commitment of our two great nations towards a glorious future under the leadership of PM Sh @narendramodi ji and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.”

“It will further strengthen the @makeinindia initiative and open up vast opportunities for our farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more by generating large-scale direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly for our youth,” he posted on X.

"As we continue on our journey towards #ViksitBharat, this framework reflects the commitment towards promoting innovation and will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between India & USA," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X, “Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India–US have agreed on framework for an Interim Trade Agreement. This landmark framework represents a strategic milestone in India’s economic journey. ”

“It will significantly expand export opportunities, strengthen labour-intensive sectors, attract high-quality investments and create large-scale employment,” he said.

“The interests of our farmers and agriculture have been safeguarded. I express my gratitude to PM Modi for his tireless efforts in unlocking the historic avenues for growth, employment and long-term economic empowerment,” he added.

