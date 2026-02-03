India-US trade deal under final stages of detailing between negotiating teams: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, launched a scathing attack on Opposition parties, especially Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over the criticism of the India-US trade deal and said that the deal is in the final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams.

Goyal made the remarks while addressing media hours after the ruckus in Union Parliament.

US President Donald Trump on Monday night announced the deal after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lowered reciprocal tariffs from 25% earlier levels to now 18%.

“Indians are celebrating a trade deal which is in the final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of both countries. We will shortly be issuing a joint statement by both countries, along with the details which we will be shortly inking between the United States of America and India. And as soon as the final understanding of the deal is inked, and the joint statement is finalised,” said Commerce Minister Goyal.

Piyush Goyal also said that after the technical processes are completed, the full details of the trade deal will be shared.

The minister also stated that India has got better trade deals than competitors, adding, “India’s sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been fully safeguarded.”

“PM Modi has taken care of the interests of animal husbandry, agriculture and dairy sectors,” he said.

Which sectors will benefit? During the media address, Piyush Goyal said that through this upcoming deal, which is in the final stages of detailing, several sectors are set to gain numerous opportunities as exporters sell their commodities to the US market.

List of sectors to benefit from India-US trade deal: MSMEs

Engineering

Auto components

Electrical parts

Textiles

Gems and Jewellery

Leather goods

Marine goods Dismissing all concerns in the industry, Goyal also mentioned that the trade deal announcement, along with the tariff cuts, was informed by the US side, as the western nation was the first to impose the reciprocal tariffs on world nations, including India.