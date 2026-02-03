India-US trade deal: What PM Modi told NDA leaders in Parliament – ‘result of sustained patience’

India-US trade deal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the relevance of the India-US trade deal during the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting. The prime minister told NDA leaders that the coalition has been winning various elections due to its people-friendly policies and hard work.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting that Prime Minister Modi also told NDA MPs that they should not be complacent with their wins in various polls, including local body polls, but continue with the good work.

At the meeting, Modi was felicitated by the NDA leaders for successfully concluding trade deals with 39 countries. The prime minister arrived at the Parliament Annexe Building for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. During the meeting, he was felicitated for the India-United States trade deal.

‘Result of sustained patience’ The Prime Minister, according to a report by India, said in his address that the India-US deal was was the result of sustained patience, noting that earlier criticism over tariff negotiations had now given way to a positive outcome. In his address, he said the trade deal had created a favourable economic environment and reflected the government’s consistent and measured approach to global trade negotiations, the report said.

“People criticised the tariffs, but we remained patient, and the results are now visible,” PM Modi said.

The meeting was held a day after US President Donald Trump said that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal," with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi.

In his first remarks after President Trump's announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the US President for reducing the tariffs to 18 per cent. Prime Minister Modi said he was “delighted” that Made in India products will now face a 18 per cent tariff.

PM Modi said, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

Other Ministers Present Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav, along with BJP leaders CR Patil and Giriraj Singh, also arrived for the meeting. AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP M Thambi Durai and BJP MP Ashok Chavan were also present.

Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour on Tuesday amid protests and sloganeering by opposition members over the recently announced India-US trade deal. The opposition alleged on Tuesday that the Union government has neither made an official statement nor taken Parliament into confidence.

Both Houses of Parliament reconvened the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session.

Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between the NDA and the INDIA bloc MPs during Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, during which he cited an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane on border tensions with China. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he violated the House's rules. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.