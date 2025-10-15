India-US trade talks: Negotiating team in America, trying to have ‘win-win solution,’ say sources

In a major update related to the India-US trade talks, sources in the government said on Wednesday (October 15) that a negotiating team is currently in the US, trying to find a "win-win solution" for both sides.

Sources told news agency ANI, “Engagement between the two sides is going on.”

They informed that the ambassador-designate was in India, and he met with all the stakeholders and had good meetings.

Meanwhile, a “negotiating team from India is in the US. They are trying to see if we can have a win-win solution between the two sides,” sources said.

“Discussion is on the table. We are in a deeper discussion. We have seen export growth to the US, and it may continue,” they added.

Sources said that around 45 per cent of India's exports to the US remain out of tariff.

‘Good progress’ on India-US trade talks On October 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with United States President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the Gaza peace plan that was agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas to cease war and exchange prisoners.

During the conversation, PM Modi said the two leaders also reviewed ongoing trade negotiations, noting “good progress” despite the 50 per cent tariffs that Donald Trump imposed on Indian imports.

India-US tariff This year, US President Donald Trump's administration imposed a steep 50 percent tariff on Indian exports, alongside the tightening of immigration policies.

India and the US are sticking to a fall 2025 deadline for the first part of a trade deal between the two countries, an Indian government official with knowledge of the matter was quoted by Reuters as saying on Monday.

India-US talks are happening at different levels, covering both trade and non-trade issues. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed.

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led an official delegation to New York for trade talks.

After that meeting, India and the US decided to continue negotiations for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, news agency PTI reported.

During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor.

Earlier, discussions were also held between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at $131.84 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports).