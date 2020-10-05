Indicators point to revival gaining pace in Sep: FinMin

During September, India’s merchandise exports entered the positive territory for the first time in seven months, growing at 5.3%. Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections also grew 3.9% in September for the first time this fiscal. Also, the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.8, the highest since January 2012, supported by accelerated increases in new orders and production, renewed expansions in export sales as well as an improvement in business confidence. A recovery in rail freight helped revenues to grow for the first time since March in August and early September. Easing of inter-state movement restrictions, quarantine policy and unlocking were also accompanied with recovery in rail passenger earnings.