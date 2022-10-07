Indigenisation of 72 items by defence sector before their original timeline

It is notable that in pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to minimise imports by DPSUs under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence had notified three Positive lndigenisation Lists of LRUs/ Sub-systems/ Assemblies/ Sub­ assemblies/ Components in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 respectively with an indicative timeline for their indigenisation.