Indigenous mobile operating system BharOS successfully tested1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Unlike Android, BharOS does not have default Google apps or services, which implies that users will not be forced to opt for applications that they are unfamiliar with or do not trust
New Delhi: Union minister for communications, electronics & information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan successfully tested the ‘BharOS’, a Made In India mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras.
