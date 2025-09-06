IndiGo Abu Dhabi flight returns to Kochi mid-air due to technical snag; 180 passengers onboard

An IndiGo flight to Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi due to a technical issue after over two hours of flying. The flight, carrying over 180 passengers, was rescheduled with a new crew and departed again at 3.30 am.

Updated6 Sep 2025, 11:56 AM IST
IndiGo Flight to Abu Dhabi Returns to Kochi Due to Technical Snag
IndiGo Flight to Abu Dhabi Returns to Kochi Due to Technical Snag(REUTERS)

An IndiGo flight headed to Abu Dhabi was forced to return to Kochi on Saturday morning due to a technical snag, sources close to the airline revealed. The aircraft, which had been flying for over two hours before the snag was detected, was carrying over 180 passengers along with six crew members.

Indigo is yet to provide any comment into the development

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city at around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag, the sources told PTI.

They also said that the passengers were flown to Abu Dhabi in another aircraft which took off at around 3.30 am and a new set of crew operated the flight as the earlier crew had to be replaced due to flight duty time restrictions.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, flight 6E1403 which had returned mid-way, was operated with an A320 neo aircraft.

(This is a developing story)

