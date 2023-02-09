IndiGo accidentally leaves behind 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport
IndiGo regretted of leaving 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport accidentally. The airline also confirmed that the bags will be delivered to the customer's addresses on time
India's largest airline service, IndiGo on Thursday confirmed that it accidentally left behind 37 bags of passengers who on boarded on its flight from Hyderabad.
