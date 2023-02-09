Home / News / India /  IndiGo accidentally leaves behind 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport
Back

India's largest airline service, IndiGo on Thursday confirmed that it accidentally left behind 37 bags of passengers who on boarded on its flight from Hyderabad.

The flight was operation on the Hyderabad-Vishakapatnam route. The airline company will also ensure that all bags are delivered safely to the customers' addresss in Vishakapatnam, Indigo said in a statement. The company also regretted for its mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. 

"We confirm that 37 bags were inadvertently left behind for flight 6E 409 departing from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam," it said.

(With agency inputs)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x