India's largest airline service, IndiGo on Thursday confirmed that it accidentally left behind 37 bags of passengers who on boarded on its flight from Hyderabad.

The flight was operation on the Hyderabad-Vishakapatnam route. The airline company will also ensure that all bags are delivered safely to the customers' addresss in Vishakapatnam, Indigo said in a statement. The company also regretted for its mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"We confirm that 37 bags were inadvertently left behind for flight 6E 409 departing from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam," it said.

(With agency inputs)