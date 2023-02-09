Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / India /  IndiGo accidentally leaves behind 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport

IndiGo accidentally leaves behind 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST Livemint
Indigo leaves behind 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport accidentally.

IndiGo regretted of leaving 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport accidentally. The airline also confirmed that the bags will be delivered to the customer's addresses on time

India's largest airline service, IndiGo on Thursday confirmed that it accidentally left behind 37 bags of passengers who on boarded on its flight from Hyderabad.

India's largest airline service, IndiGo on Thursday confirmed that it accidentally left behind 37 bags of passengers who on boarded on its flight from Hyderabad.

The flight was operation on the Hyderabad-Vishakapatnam route. The airline company will also ensure that all bags are delivered safely to the customers' addresss in Vishakapatnam, Indigo said in a statement. The company also regretted for its mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. 

The flight was operation on the Hyderabad-Vishakapatnam route. The airline company will also ensure that all bags are delivered safely to the customers' addresss in Vishakapatnam, Indigo said in a statement. The company also regretted for its mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. 

"We confirm that 37 bags were inadvertently left behind for flight 6E 409 departing from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam," it said.

"We confirm that 37 bags were inadvertently left behind for flight 6E 409 departing from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam," it said.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP