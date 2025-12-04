IndiGo admits misjudgment, planning gaps; to reduce operations from 8 December to minimise flight disruptions—details

IndiGo, which has been in the limelight for over hundreds of flight cancellations, informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday that it would reduce flight operations from 8 December to minimise disruptions.

Advertisement

The flight disruptions, which numbered over 300 on Thursday, took place due to misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, IndiGo told aviation watchdog DGCA, as per a report by PTI.

The budget carrier also told the DGCA that cancellations would continue for next 2-3 days as part of schedule stabilisation efforts.

Corrective actions are underway, IndiGo said, adding that stable flight operations would be fully restored by February 10, 2026.

The DGCA, for its part, has said that it will closely monitor airfares as IndiGo rushes to fix its scheduling problem.

DGCA also said that the number of cancellations by IndiGo in the previous few days were also substantially higher than normal.

Advertisement