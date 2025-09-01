‘Flights may get affected’: IndiGo, Air India, Akasa & SpiceJet issue advisory as heavy rains lash Delhi, Gurugram

Delhi rains: Airline operators, IndiGo, Air India, Akasa and SpiceJet issued an official travel advisory for the people of Delhi (NCR) and Gurugram on Monday, 1 September 2025, as heavy rains lashed around the city, causing waterlogging and traffic.

Mint's earlier report suggested that an orange alert was issued in Delhi, which was active until 5:45 p.m. The weather agency's orange alert was also effective for Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram.

The report also cited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, which said that an orange alert has been issued for Gurugram and Faridabad for tomorrow, Tuesday, 2 September 2025. However, the weather agency has not issued any warning for the city of Delhi.

IndiGo travel advisory India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, said that due to the heavy rainfall, Delhi has experienced waterlogging and low visibility, which is likely to lead to slow road conditions in several parts of the city.

“Heavy rainfall continues across Delhi, and road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. Waterlogging and low visibility are being reported on some routes to the airport,” said IndiGo in its post on X.

The airline also suggested that people who are travelling to the airport should allocate some extra time while travelling. They also said that people should check their aircraft status before leaving for the airport on Monday.

“Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and are available to assist you at all times. We appreciate your patience and are here to help throughout your journey,” said IndiGo in its post.

Air India travel advisory Air India, in its travel advisory on Monday, said that the heavy rains in Delhi are likely to impact the flight operations to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today,” said Air India in its post on platform X.

The airline recommended that its passengers check their flight schedules before leaving for the airport.

Akasa Air travel advisory Akasa Air also expected that due to the rains in certain parts of Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the airline expects slow-moving traffic and congestion en route to the airport.

“Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Delhi, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport,” said Akasa Air in its post.

While recommending passengers to allocate more time for their airport travel, the airlines apologised for the inconvenience to travel plans and asked people for their understanding on the matter.

“To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight,” they said.

SpiceJet travel advisory SpiceJet, in its post, said that all departures and arrivals at the Delhi airport are likely to get affected on Monday due to the bad weather in the city. They airline recommended its passengers to check their flight status before heading out to the airport for their travel.