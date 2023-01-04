Indigo, Air India flights to Chhattisgarh diverted due to low visibility2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- Transport operations are affected in the different parts of the country due to the dense fog conditions
As a dense layer of fog gripped major parts of India, two flights that were bound for Chhattisgarh's Raipur were diverted on Wednesday due to low visibility. The officials said that one Indigo flight en route to Raipur was diverted to Bhubaneshwar while another Air India flight was diverted to Nagpur in Maharashtra.