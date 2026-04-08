IndiGo aircraft hit by unmanned catering truck at Kolkata airport, suffers minor damage

An IndiGo aircraft was hit by a catering truck at Kolkata airport on Tuesday, leading to the former suffering minor damages, as per a report by Hindustan Times. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The aircraft was parked on the tarmac of the airport when the collision occurred. The car moved despite being unmanned, IndiGo later said in an official statement.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly to Guwahati from Kolkata when the incident occurred.

“A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on 7 April 2026. The relevant authorities have been informed," IndiGo said.

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The airline added, "The aircraft is grounded undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations. We will be closely working with the authorities to investigate this. The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight."

This incident comes a couple of months after two passenger aircraft suffered collision at the Mumbai airport when their wingtips came in contact.

In August 2025, the tail of an IndiGo Airbus A321 touched the runway at Mumbai as it was gearing up for a go-around manoeuvre.

A Turkish Airlines wide-body plane made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on 4 February after the pilot declared a fire in the aircraft's right engine.

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The flight was on way to Istanbul from Kathmandu, it said in a statement.

The Airbus A330-300 having flight number THY 727 took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport with 236 passengers on board, including 11 crew members, around 1.15 pm.

IndiGo implements new fuel charges across domestic and international routes IndiGo has revised its fuel charges for both domestic and international routes, effective for all new bookings made after 0001 hours on April 2, 2026. The airline confirmed this adjustment, citing a sharp increase in Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices as the primary driver behind the decision. According to the company, the move is necessary to manage the significant impact of rising operating costs on its current flight network.

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The airline noted that the IATA's Jet Fuel Monitor indicated an increase of over 130 per cent in fuel prices within the region on a month-on-month comparison. In response to these market conditions, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have decided to pass on only a partial and staggered increase of 25 per cent to the airlines for domestic operations. This government intervention has allowed the carrier to limit the immediate financial burden on domestic travelers.

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"IndiGo is thankful to the Government for timely intervention, without which April 2026 fuel cost increases would have severely impacted affordability of domestic air travel," the airline said in a statement.

With agency inputs