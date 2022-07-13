IndiGo airline charges 'Cute fee' from passengers? Here's what it mean

IndiGo airline charges 'Cute fee' from passengers? Here's what it mean2 min read . 08:27 AM IST
- An IndiGo airline passenger's ticket has triggered a meme fest on social media after he was charged a 'Cute fee'
An IndiGo airline passenger's ticket has triggered a meme fest on social media after he was charged a 'Cute fee'. A Twitter user called Shantanu shared a screenshot of his airline ticket in which IndiGo charged ₹100 as a 'cute' fee.
In the ticket fare breakup of the ticket, ₹100 was written against "Cute Charge". While sharing the screenshot with the “Cute Charge" highlighted, Shantanu jokingly wrote, "I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought IndiGo would start charging me for it".
While, Shantanu was aware of AirFare charges, seat fees, convenience fees, airport security fees, and user development fees. However, it was the 'Cute' fee that floored him.
The tweet went viral and netizens did not pull their punches in their reactions.
One Twitter user wrote, "No worries, I pay ₹100 if someone is referring to me as cute. Pain of singles".
Another user wrote, "Seems day is near when we will charge for: Security fee ground staff; Boarding pass fee; Charge for pilot and co-pilot service; Air hostesses service; Water supply fee; Toilet service fee; Trolly service charges, etc".
Several others tried to explain the Cute fee. Finally, one user explained that in "Cute charges", CUTE stands for 'Common User Terminal Equipment' charge. It is the amount that is charged for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators, and other equipment that can be used at airports. It is also referred to as a "passenger handling fee".
Later, Shantanu thanked Twitter users for teaching him about the real meaning of Cute charges. He wrote, "Ok this seems to have attracted a lot of attention overnight. Thanks to all those trying to educate me about what “cute" stands for. And a moment of silence for those trying to disabuse me (by abusing me) of the notion I’m cute. Sorry for your miserable childhood guys".
