IndiGo says flights to and from Goa back to normal hours after issuing advisory

IndiGo Airline issued a travel advisory on Wednesday and asked passengers to feel free to reach out to crew and on-ground team for assistance.

Almost an hour after informing about “temporary runway unavailability", Indigo airline said on Wednesday, “The runway is now fully available again and flight operations to/from #Goa (GOX/MOPA) are back to normal." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two hours ago, the airlines had issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling from and to Goa, saying that flights to and from Goa were getting impacted due to temporary runway unavailability.

“Due to temporary runway unavailability, flights to and from Goa (GOX/ MOPA) are getting impacted," said IndiGo in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline had also advised passengers to stay updated on their flight status and reach out to the airline's crew or on-ground team for immediate assistance.

The closure of the runway at Goa's newly developed airport necessitated the cancellation or rescheduling of several flights, causing inconvenience to travellers.

The temporary runway unavailability at Manohar International Airport, also known as MOPA, is expected to significantly impact flight schedules, news agency ANI reported.

Indigo Airlines, one of the major carriers operating in and out of Goa, has been actively managing the situation by rerouting flights and providing alternative travel arrangements where possible.

Passengers travelling to or from Goa are advised to check their flight status regularly through the provided link or the airline's official channels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, the airline said that flights were impacted due to thundershowers in and around Shillong, and asked passengers too explore alternate options or claim a full refund.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights are impacted due to thundershowers in and around #Shillong. To explore alternate options or claim a full refund, please visit https://bit.ly/31lwD2y. For any immediate help, feel free to reach out to our on-ground team," Indigo posted ox X around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Around 12 pm, the airlines informed, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Thundershowers ahead for #Bengaluru, #Chennai and #Kolkata." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In May, the low-cost carrier, IndiGo, announced direct flights between Jharkhand's Deoghar and Bengaluru three times a week from June 1. A company statement informed that the direct flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

"On these days, flight number 6E 6435 will take off from Bengaluru at 10.05 am and reach Deoghar at 12.25 pm. The return flight, 6E 6437, will leave Deoghar at 12.55 pm and land in Bengaluru at 3.25 pm," it said.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!