IndiGo, Akasa Air to start flights from Navi Mumbai airport next month — Check routes, cities, and other details here

Domestic carriers IndiGo Airlines and Akasa Air are scheduled to begin services from Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) newly constructed second airport in Navi Mumbai from next month.
Amid this development, here is a look at what routes both airlines will ply, which cities are expected to be connected, and other details.
IndiGo operates more than 2,300 flights each day to over 130 destinations, including 90 domestic airports, the report said. As per data on flight tracking website Planespotter.net till November 14, the carrier had 409 aircraft in its fleet, with 362 in operations and 47 on ground, it added.
“For Akasa Air, NMIA strengthens our strategic presence in the MMR and western India, allowing us to optimise capacity deployment and capture new demand pools across,” Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air said in a statement.
The phase one of the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, this year, with plans for operations to commence from December 2025.
Built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, the 1,160-hectare phase one has one terminal and one runway with an annual passenger handling capacity of 2 crore.
Notably, the strategically located NMIA has been designed to complement the existing Mumbai International Airport (MIA) and cater to the growing demand for air travel from India's financial capital. It is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting economic development in western India.
(With inputs from PTI)