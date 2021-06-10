Indigo Airlines has extended the suspension of its operations from Shillong Airport till June 30, Airport officials said here on Thursday.

Indigo Airlines used to operate daily flights to Kolkata, Silchar and Agartala from Shillong.

"It is hereby informed that M/s. Indigo Airlines @IndiGo6E has extended suspension of their #Shillong operations upto 30th June, 2021. M/s Indigo Airlines may be contacted for any query on #rescheduling or #refund," Shillong Airport Authorities tweeted.

When contacted, Indigo did not respond to calls.

Senior officials at the airport said the suspension of services was due to the COVID-19 situation across the country and in the hill state. PTI JOP RG RG

