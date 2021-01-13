IndiGo airlines manager shot dead in Patna

IndiGo airlines manager shot dead in Patna1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 06:11 AM IST
Unidentified bike-borne men shot at him and he was admitted to a hospital.
Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, who was shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on Tuesday, later died of his injuries.
RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav leader expressed sadness at the incident and slammed the state government.
"Power-protected criminals killed airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh outside his residence in Patna. He was affable and friendly. I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace. Now criminals are running the government in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet.
BJP leader Vivek Thakur described the killing of Indigo station head "as sad and serious".
He said the police should reach a conclusion concerning the case in the next few days or hand it over to CBI.
