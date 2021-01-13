OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IndiGo airlines manager shot dead in Patna
A passenger stands at an Indigo Airlines' counter (REUTERS)
A passenger stands at an Indigo Airlines' counter (REUTERS)

IndiGo airlines manager shot dead in Patna

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 06:11 AM IST ANI

Unidentified bike-borne men shot at him and he was admitted to a hospital.

Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, who was shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on Tuesday, later died of his injuries.

Unidentified bike-borne men shot at him and he was admitted to a hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Wealthy people make up 67% of customers at pharmacy chains.

Shopping at pharmacy chains saves money

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
IBM had released a report stating that a ‘global phishing campaign’ was targeting the cold storage portion of the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain.

US raises concern over China, Russia targeting Covid -19 vaccine supply chain

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy.

Allow politicians to get Covid vaccine in first phase: Puducherry CM to PM Modi

1 min read . 07:59 AM IST
PHOTO REUTERS

Walmart, Disney join companies halting donations after riot

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST

RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav leader expressed sadness at the incident and slammed the state government.

"Power-protected criminals killed airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh outside his residence in Patna. He was affable and friendly. I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace. Now criminals are running the government in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet.

BJP leader Vivek Thakur described the killing of Indigo station head "as sad and serious".

He said the police should reach a conclusion concerning the case in the next few days or hand it over to CBI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout