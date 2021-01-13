Subscribe
Home >News >India >IndiGo airlines manager shot dead in Patna
IndiGo airlines manager shot dead in Patna

1 min read . 06:11 AM IST ANI

Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, who was shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on Tuesday, later died of his injuries.

Unidentified bike-borne men shot at him and he was admitted to a hospital.

RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav leader expressed sadness at the incident and slammed the state government.

"Power-protected criminals killed airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh outside his residence in Patna. He was affable and friendly. I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace. Now criminals are running the government in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet.

BJP leader Vivek Thakur described the killing of Indigo station head "as sad and serious".

He said the police should reach a conclusion concerning the case in the next few days or hand it over to CBI.

