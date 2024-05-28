IndiGo's international business class service will be made available on prominent international routes. IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers made this revelation during the recent earnings conference call.

IndiGo Airlines is launching business class seats on some of its aircraft that will fly over prominent domestic and international routes, CNBC-TV18 reported.

During the recent earnings conference call, IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers revealed the airline's foray into the business class segment.

"We will have business class seats deployed on India's busiest and business routes," CNBC-TV18 quoted an Indigo official.

Thus, as per media reports, business class seats will be available on India's most prominent airlines, with 10 to 15 aircraft operating on major domestic metro routes. Commuters in metropolitan cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru—can expect a premium travel experience with Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Chennai flights offering this business-class service.

IndiGo's international business class service, which is expected to be available on prominent international routes, including Delhi-Dubai, Delhi-Singapore, and Delhi-Abu Dhabi, will commence soon.

According to aviation experts, IndiGo may roll out its business class seats at lower prices to cater to passengers looking for premium services without the premium price tag. The initial price offerings will be very competitive to face competition with its closest rivals, Air India and Vistara. This pricing strategy could help attract passengers looking for premium services without the premium price tag.

However, despite its highly attractive pricing strategies, IndiGo is set to face stiff competition from established full-service carriers. Its closest rivals provide superior services and amenities that significantly increase the value of business class passengers, although at a higher cost. Services like a chauffeur, a dedicated premium lounge facility, and steadfast check-in counters might not be available with IndiGo's anticipated lower fares.

IndiGo's venture into business class drew mixed reactions from experts. Some applauded the move, claiming that it reflected the airline's expansion and dominance in the Indian market, reported CNBC-TV18. Others, however, advised caution, noting that despite the move's potential, it poses numerous challenges, especially in equating the service standards of international full-service carriers.

Notably, the airline plans to reveal more details about its business class strategy in August, when it will celebrate its 18th anniversary.

(Mint could not independently confirm the development of this news)

