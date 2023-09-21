Inside indian aviation’s high-stakes battle

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance began to deliberate on the rights soon after winning the general elections in 2014. Narendra Modi was yet to be sworn in as the Prime Minister. One day in May 2014, at the Gujarat Bhawan in New Delhi, he wanted to be briefed on key political issues. The award of foreign flying rights came up in one of the presentations made.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}