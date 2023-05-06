IndiGo announces additional flights in violence-hit Manipur

IndiGo announced on Saturday that it will run extra flights connecting Kolkata and Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.
IndiGo announced on Saturday that it will run extra flights connecting Kolkata and Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.
The airline has also decided to exempt passengers from any charges related to the rescheduling or cancellation of flights between May 4 and May 7, as reported by ANI.
The airline has also decided to exempt passengers from any charges related to the rescheduling or cancellation of flights between May 4 and May 7, as reported by ANI.
"In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, IndiGo will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on May 6, 2023, adding more capacity for travellers flying out from the state," IndiGo said.
"In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, IndiGo will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on May 6, 2023, adding more capacity for travellers flying out from the state," IndiGo said.
Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended and a curfew has been imposed. Security forces have been deployed in these regions to prevent further crises.
Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended and a curfew has been imposed. Security forces have been deployed in these regions to prevent further crises.
The Indian Army, Air Force, and Assam Rifles along with civil administration have worked tirelessly in the past approximately 48 hours to restore peace in the violence-hit Manipur.
The Indian Army, Air Force, and Assam Rifles along with civil administration have worked tirelessly in the past approximately 48 hours to restore peace in the violence-hit Manipur.
The clashes began after the Meiteis, who are the majority in numbers and mainly inhabit the plains districts, demanded Scheduled Tribes reservation.
The clashes began after the Meiteis, who are the majority in numbers and mainly inhabit the plains districts, demanded Scheduled Tribes reservation.
This week, the Manipur government requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles after inter-community clashes erupted in a few districts in the northeastern state.
This week, the Manipur government requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles after inter-community clashes erupted in a few districts in the northeastern state.
Yesterday, a total of 10 more companies (nearly 1,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were dispatched to Manipur following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Yesterday, a total of 10 more companies (nearly 1,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were dispatched to Manipur following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Earlier on Wednesday, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in opposition to these demands, which eventually resulted in violence.
Earlier on Wednesday, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in opposition to these demands, which eventually resulted in violence.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)