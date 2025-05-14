Attention Flyers! IndiGo set to resume flights on suspended routes from May 15. All you need to know

IndiGo Airline on Wednesday announced that it was resuming flight operations across routes from May 15, which had been impacted in recent days due to the tensions between India and Pakistan.

The development came within 24 hours after Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, along with senior officials, held a meeting with airlines' representatives and discussed about flight disruptions due to airport closures.

In the meeting, the airlines were asked to resume their normal schedules from May 15 across all 32 airports for which the NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) were earlier issued.

“Starting 15 May 2025, we are resuming our flight operations across routes that were temporarily suspended in view of recent developments in the northern region of the country. Some of these flights have already operated today, and more are progressively being restored,” said IndiGo in a statement.

The airline also urged travellers to continue to check your flight status on our website or app closer to departure.

“Timely updates will be shared across all official channels. We deeply appreciate your patience and trust, and look forward to welcoming you on board,” said IndiGo in a post on X.

A total of 32 airports in the northern and western part of the country were temporarily shut for civilian flights in view of the India-Pakistan conflict on May 9. Some of these airports were closed immediately after India carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan on May 7.

All 32 airports were reopened for civilian flights on May 12.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport has issued five-point advisory to passengers.

'Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, due to changing airspace conditions and enhanced security measures by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be affected, and security processing times could be longer," said the Delhi Airport.

Advisory issued to passengers — Stay updated through their respective airlines.

— Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

— Arrive early to account for potential delays at security checkpoints.

— Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.