IndiGo apologises after several flyers ‘faint’ on Delhi-Varanasi flight: Cabin temp ‘adjusted to passenger requests’

IndiGo has denied a malfunction of the AC on its Delhi-Varanasi flight, and has claimed that the cabin temperature was adjusted on the request of a passenger

Published7 Sep 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Representative Image of Indigo aircraft
Representative Image of Indigo aircraft

After passengers abroad IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi flight complained of discomfort due to an alleged air conditioning system malfunctioned, the airline on Saturday issued an apology for the inconvenience and said its cabin crew extended prompt assistance to affected passengers.

On Thursday, a video of chaotic inside the 6E 2235 flight showing the flyers in utter discomfort went viral. Several passengers have reportedly fainted due to intense heat and suffocation on the flight, while others were seen using magazines to cool themselves.

News agency ANI, citing IndiGo sources, said the airline has denied a malfunction of the AC on its Delhi-Varanasi flight.

The AC was functioning properly, ANI quoted the source as saying. But, it added, that a temperature shift caused the cabin to heat up, leading to panic among the passengers.

In a press statement, IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience experienced by passengers of flight 6E 2235 on 5 September and explained that the cabin temperature was “adjusted in response to passenger requests”.

"The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation," they said.

In June, a similar incident was reported by passengers aboard Delhi-Bagdogra flight of IndiGo. According to reports, the AC of the IndiGo flight stopped working for nearly an hour.

The older passengers on the flight had reportedly faced breathing difficulties due to suffocation on the flight. Several angry passengers said they had no idea what had happened and felt like they were being 'hijacked'. The flight had also witnessed a delay.

Responding to it, IndiGo had said the flight was delayed due to “high ground temperatures” impeding operations.

"IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates, and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control," it had added.

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 11:27 AM IST
