The Ministry of Civil Aviation's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) imposed a fine of ₹1.20 crore on IndiGo over an incident wherein passengers were spotted having food on the tarmac at the Mumbai airport, according to PTI on Wednesday.

Besides, a total of ₹90 lakh fine was imposed on Mumbai airport operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) over the incident — ₹60 lakh by the BCAS and ₹30 lakh by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry had issued a show cause notice to IndiGo airline and Mumbai international airport over the viral video that showed passengers eating on the airport's tarmac. A social media user posted a video of IndiGo Goa-Delhi passengers "having dinner just next to Indigo plane". The video went viral in no time. In the viral video, people could be seen sitting on the airport tarmac, eating and sharing food, while some could be seen using their mobile phones and resting, right next to the IndiGo plane.

In a statement issued thereafter, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said, "Indigo 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions."

"As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected," the airport said in the statement posted by ANI.

It added, "The airport operators in coordination with CISF QRT cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the Terminal Building. Passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken."

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia convened a midnight meeting with ministry officials on the matter, an official statement said. Subsequently, the Bureau of Civil Aviation and Security issued the notice to IndiGo and the airport on Tuesday.

The notice to IndiGo pertained to Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, for failing to observe aviation security procedures with Flight 6E 2195, which was diverted to Mumbai on 14 January.

"Both IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport were not proactive in anticipating the situation and in making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport," an official aware of the development said.

