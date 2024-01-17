IndiGo asked to pay ₹1.2 crore fine over passengers having food on Mumbai airport tarmac
A social media user posted a video of IndiGo Goa-Delhi passengers “having dinner just next to Indigo plane” on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport. The video went viral in no time.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) imposed a fine of ₹1.20 crore on IndiGo over an incident wherein passengers were spotted having food on the tarmac at the Mumbai airport, according to PTI on Wednesday.
In a statement issued thereafter, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said, "Indigo 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions."
"As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected," the airport said in the statement posted by ANI.
It added, "The airport operators in coordination with CISF QRT cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the Terminal Building. Passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken."
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia convened a midnight meeting with ministry officials on the matter, an official statement said. Subsequently, the Bureau of Civil Aviation and Security issued the notice to IndiGo and the airport on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: Indigo passenger hits pilot after 13 hour delay, netizens say ‘dono ki galti hain’ | Video
The notice to IndiGo pertained to Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, for failing to observe aviation security procedures with Flight 6E 2195, which was diverted to Mumbai on 14 January.
"Both IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport were not proactive in anticipating the situation and in making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport," an official aware of the development said.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!