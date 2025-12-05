Indigo assures full waiver on all cancellations, refunds to be processed automatically - check details

IndiGo on Friday issued a detailed public apology to passengers, confirming the full-day cancellation of all domestic departures from Delhi Airport (DEL) on December 5, 2025, amid massive operational disruptions across the country.

Here's what IndiGo said In an official statement, IndiGo said, “We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.”

Today should be the day with the highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary for progressive improvement, the statement further read.

“We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/ reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 05 December 2025 to 15 December 2025. Thousands of hotel rooms across cities and surface transport have been arranged for the convenience of our customers,” IndiGo said.

“Our Al assistant 6Eskai can help with flight status, refunds, and rebookings golndiGo.in/6Eskai,” it further added.

IndiGo added that it has significantly expanded its contact centre capacity to reduce wait times, stating, "We want you to know that you will see incremental progress. We will do everything to earn back your trust... We can't lose it at any cost."

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) appealed to the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) and pilots for cooperation amid the ongoing disruptions.

The DGCA said, "In light of the current disruptions due to M/s IndiGo affecting air travel, where several flights across the country have been impacted due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain."

It noted that over 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday, causing nationwide inconvenience.

"As we approach the fog season, peak holiday period and marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges," the regulator said, urging full cooperation from pilot bodies to ensure stable operations and minimise further delays.

IndiGo on Friday cancelled all its departing domestic flights from Delhi airport until midnight, as the airline continues to grapple with significant operational disruptions.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has cancelled all departing flights from Chennai airport till 6 pm on Friday, according to sources, PTI reported.

"IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours)," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

DIAL also said its dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.