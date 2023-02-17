IndiGo ‘back with a bang’, plans to add new destinations: CEO Pieter Elbers
IndiGo plans flights to Nairobi, Jakarta, some central Asian destinations: CEO Pieter Elbers
The country's largest airline IndiGo, which is "back with a bang", is looking to start flights to Nairobi, Jakarta and some central Asian destinations as the carrier focuses on internationalisation, according to its chief Pieter Elbers.
