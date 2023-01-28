IndiGo begins daily flight services from Mangaluru to Delhi route. Details here

IndiGo begins daily flight services from Mangaluru to Delhi route. Details here2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:16 PM IST
As the re-carpeting work for renovation of runway has begun from Friday at the international airport in the city, IndiGo, Air India Express and Air India flights will operate under revised schedule except Sundays and public holidays.
IndiGo airlines began it's daily Mangaluru-Delhi flight services.
