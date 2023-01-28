IndiGo begins daily flight services from Mangaluru to Delhi route. Details here

Flight number 6E6303 will leave from New Delhi at 2.55 pm and reach Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 pm, as reported by news agency PTI.

Flight number 6E6304 will leave from MIA at 6.35 pm and reach New Delhi at 9.35 pm.

In the flight that left for Delhi on Friday, 147 passengers were on board. On Saturday, 170 people have already booked their tickets to travel to New Delhi from Mangaluru, a release from the airline said on Saturday.

As the re-carpeting work for renovation of runway has begun from Friday at the international airport in the city, IndiGo, Air India Express and Air India flights will operate under revised schedule except Sundays and public holidays.

IndiGo flight number 6E 172 to Kolkata will not operate from Monday to Saturday. This will only fly on Sunday, when re-carpeting work will not be done.

Flight number 6E 172 will fly to Kolkata via Bengaluru from Mangaluru.

This flight will leave from Mangaluru at 12.15 pm. From Bengaluru, the same flight will depart at 2 pm and reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm, the release said.

Earlier on 24 January, the budget carrier also launched Super 6E on routes from India to Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Dammam, Jeddah, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Doha, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Male, Kathmandu, and Riyadh, effective from 20 January. With these additions, IndiGo now offers Super 6E fares on flights to 23 international destinations. The airline launched this service on flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore, Istanbul, Dhaka, Muscat, and Bahrain last year.

The new “Super 6E" fare for international routes will include an extra 10kg baggage allowance, free seat selection including XL seat, meal/snack combo of your choice, priority check-in and luggage collection on arrival, anytime boarding, delayed and lost baggage protection service, reduced change fee and reduced cancellation fee, as well as no convenience fee.

(With inputs from PTI)