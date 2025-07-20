IndiGo begins flight operations from Hindon Airport, becomes second airline after Air India do so

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Sunday launched new flight routes by IndiGo Airlines from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, reported ANI.

With this IndiGo becomes the second airline, after Air India, to mark its presence in Hindon Airport. The Air India Express started its operations four months ago from Hindon airport.

Hindon Airport in NCR will now be connected to nine Indian cities—Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Goa, Patna, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Indore—through IndiGo services.

"This is an (Udan) success of, Hindon, Ghaziabad, western Uttar Pradesh, and entire country. This is an Udan of the ambitions and aspirations of common Indians," ANI quoted the Union minister as saying from the Hindon Airport.

Speaking to reporters, Naidu said that airlines fleet, airports, terminal capacity, and flyers have doubled in India over the past decade.

"During 2024-2034, civil aviation in tier II and III cities will grow and we will have to unlock the potential. Hindon will serve as an example," the minister said.

Now, flyers based out of the National Capital Region will be served by these two airports after operations from both Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hindon Airport (HDO) have become operational.

About Hindon airport: Earlier in 2019, the Hindon Airport's development work was taken up under UDAN at ₹50 crore, in collaboration with Indian Air Force.

During his speech, Naidu said that the annual flyers from Hindon Airport was about 8,000 in 2019, which has risen to upwards of 80,000 now.

The union government in Budget 2025-26 has put an additional thrust on the ever-growing domestic civil aviation sector.

A modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years, said Naidu.

Launched in 2017, the UDAN scheme focuses on improving unserved air routes in underserved regions. India's aviation industry has experienced significant growth in the past decade, and the number of operational airports in the country has since doubled.

The government aims to make India a global aviation hub by 2030.