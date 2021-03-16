Budget domestic carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced Gujarat's Rajkot city as its new destination, connecting the city with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The flights will be commencing from March 28, 2021, as a part of their summer schedule, the carrier said. The bookings fro the same open now.

"These new connections will strengthen connectivity between Rajkot and the key metro cities in the country, while fulfilling the demand for enhanced connectivity," IndiGo said in a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “Rajkot, known for its casting and forging industries, is one of the prime industrial centres in Gujarat. Increased connectivity to Saurashtra’s financial capital will boost trade, commerce, and tourism in the region. IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine".

Meanwhile, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir had on-time performance (OTP) of 93.7 per cent, 76.9 per cent and 72.8 per cent, respectively, in January this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said last week.

IndiGo's OTP was highest among the three airlines in November and December last year too, stated data presented by Puri in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

IndiGo's on-time performance in November and December 2020 was 97.5 per cent and 94.7 per cent, respectively, the minister mentioned.

Currently, IndiGo has around 54 per cent share in domestic market in terms of passenger numbers, while SpiceJet and GoAir have around 13 per cent and 8.2 per cent share, as per aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation

