IndiGo boarding row: Child Rights body says appropriate action being taken
New Delhi: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights(NCPCR) today informed that appropriate action is being taken in the matter where staff of IndiGo airlines barred a specially-abled adolescent and his parents from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport.

In a tweet, the apex child rights body chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "An incident of misbehavior with a specially-abled child by staff of IndiGo at Ranchi airport has come out. Cognizance is being taken for appropriate action."

 

As per IndiGo, it barred the specially-abled child from boarding the flight on Saturday as he was in "a state of panic". Aviation regulator DGCA has started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report.

A day after the incident came to light, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that no human being should have to go through this and he himself is investigating the incident.

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," Scindia tweeted.

The Saturday's incident came to light after other passengers posted about this incident on social media on Sunday.

 

 

