IndiGo cancels 17 Mumbai flights due to Cyclone Nisarga

New Delhi: The country's largest domestic airline IndiGo on Tuesday said that it has cancelled as many as 17 flights to and from Mumbai on 3 June due to severe cyclonic storm conditions in the city.

"IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 03, 2020: 6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh, 6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi, 6E 5373 Mumbai - Patna," the airline said in a statement.

"IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 03, 2020: 6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh, 6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi, 6E 5373 Mumbai - Patna," the airline said in a statement.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be operating only 12 arrival flights on June 3. The flights will be operated by four airlines, which include Air Asia India, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet to ten sectors," said GVK Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday evening.

At present, about 25 flights are allowed to arrive and depart out of the country's financial hub with government restarting curtailed flight operations after two months of grounding due to lockdown to contain Covid-19.

IndiGo passengers booked on the cancelled flights can re-book on alternate flight starting next day or opt for a credit shell to redeem at a later date, the airline added.

Cyclone Nisarga, a deep depression in the Arabian Sea, which has intensified into a cyclonic storm, is expected to cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on early Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.