IndiGo cancels 67 flights today as New Year holiday rush begins: Here's why and how to check flight status

The domestic airline IndiGo cancelled 67 flights from several airports on Thursday, citing "forecasted" bad weather and operational reasons, according to the airline’s website. This comes amid the New Year rush that began across the country. Meanwhile, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated the period from 10 December to 10 February as the official fog window for this winter.

IndiGo, which is under DGCA monitoring following the cancellation of thousands of flights earlier this month, is operating a reduced schedule in line with government directives, according to PTI. Under its original winter schedule, the airline was allowed to operate 15,014 domestic flights per week, or about 2,144 flights per day, around 6% more than the 14,158 weekly flights it ran during the summer schedule of 2025.

However, after significant disruptions, including the cancellation of 1,600 flights in a single day due to new pilot rest norms that mandate additional rest, the government reduced IndiGo’s domestic flight schedule by 10%, or 214 flights per day. As a result, under the current winter schedule, IndiGo is limited to operating no more than 1,930 domestic flights per day.

How to check your flight status ahead of your vacation? Passengers travelling through IGI Airport in Delhi can monitor real-time flight updates via the airport’s official website.

To check flight status: Go to the Live Flight Information page on the Delhi Airport website: www.newdelhiairport.in/winter-travel 2. Enter the flight number and date

The portal offers live information on flight status, terminal and gate details, as well as scheduled and estimated arrival and departure times. Airport authorities also advise passengers to confirm details directly with their respective airlines for the most accurate information.

Passengers flying with IndiGo can track their flight status through various official channels.

IndiGo app or website (recommended): Open the IndiGo app or visit the Flight Tracker page: www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html 2. Select “Flight Status”

3. Enter your PNR and travel date

4. View live updates on delays, gate numbers, and terminals

Air India and Air India Express passengers can use following options:

Official websites: Air India Flight Status: www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html

Air India Express Flight Status tracker

Search using flight number and date, PNR, or route

Mobile apps: Air India app (Android and iOS)

Tata Neu app, which includes flight tracking and notifications

Third-party trackers Flightradar24 for live aircraft tracking

FlightAware for detailed arrival and departure data

Ixigo, using your 10-digit PNR

Customer support Air India: 1860 233 1407 or 0124-2641407

Air India Express: 044-40013001 or 044-24301930

SpiceJet passengers can track flight updates via official, alternative channels: Official website: Flight Status page: book.spicejet.com/flightstatus.aspx

Search by flight number, date, or route

Mobile app: The SpiceJet app provides real-time updates on delays and gate changes

WhatsApp and alerts: Check flight status via SpiceJet’s official WhatsApp number: +91 6000000006

SMS and email alerts are sent to passengers who booked directly

Customer support: +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600

+91 9871803333 or +91 9654003333