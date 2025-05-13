IndiGo cancels flights at these 6 key locations on May 13 — Check full list

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory cancelling all flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot on May 13, citing “latest developments” and prioritising passenger safety.

“In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025,” the airline said in a statement released Monday (May 12).

Travel plans disrupted While IndiGo did not specify the nature of the developments, the cancellation is likely to cause significant disruption for travelers, especially as several of these cities are popular transit points and tourist destinations.

“We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates,” the airline added.

Passenger guidance IndiGo has urged all affected passengers to check their flight status through its website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

The airline also reassured passengers that support channels are open. “If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away, and forever ready to help.”

Earlier, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Amritsar had to be diverted back to the capital mid-flight after a sudden blackout was enforced in Amritsar.

India resumes flights at 32 airports after temporary shutdown India on Monday reopened 32 airports across the northern and northwestern regions,, which had been temporarily shut due to airspace restrictions following heightened military tensions with Pakistan. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that civil aircraft operations have now resumed at these airports.

“Attention flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 airports for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of May 15, 2025. It is informed that these airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect,” the AAI said in a statement.

Gradual return to normalcy The reopening of the airports is expected to gradually normalise flight schedules, although airlines are still advising passengers to check flight status before travel.