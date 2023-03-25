The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary about Bomman and Bellie who raised orphaned elephant calves in Tamil Nadu, won Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. The couple's wedding ceremony was featured in the film and they travelled to Mumbai to meet with the press and show off their Oscars. They received a hero's welcome on their flight home to Ooty as the IndiGo captain and other passengers applauded them.

Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests from the government of Tamil Nadu, Supriya Sahu, shared a video of the couple on Twitter. The captain of their flight made an announcement about their Oscar win and asked them to stand up for applause. The couple stood at the front of the plane with folded hands as passengers took photos.

Bomman and Bellie cared for orphaned elephant calves Raghu and Ammu at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp, which is shown in the documentary. They now care for a new calf named Dharmam, whose mother has also passed away. Bellie expressed her apprehension about raising another elephant but couldn't say no when they brought Dharmam to her.

Bomman and Bellie's work with the elephants has gained attention in India and beyond. They have been praised for their dedication and love for the animals, which shines through in the documentary. The film has also highlighted the challenges facing elephant conservation in India and the need for more people like Bomman and Bellie to help care for orphaned calves.

The couple's story has inspired many people to take action and support elephant conservation efforts. It has also brought attention to the importance of protecting wildlife and their habitats. The recognition they have received for their work is a testament to their passion and commitment to making a difference in the lives of these animals.

The Elephant Whisperers has been praised for its powerful storytelling and stunning visuals. It takes viewers on a journey into the world of these majestic creatures and the people who care for them. The film has touched the hearts of many and is a must-watch for anyone who loves animals and wants to learn more about elephant conservation.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment, is available for streaming on Netflix.

