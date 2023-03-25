IndiGo captain, passengers hail The Elephant Whisperers couple on flight; moment captured on video2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 08:42 AM IST
The subjects of The Elephant Whisperers, Bomman and Bellie, were hailed by the IndiGo captain on their flight home.
The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary about Bomman and Bellie who raised orphaned elephant calves in Tamil Nadu, won Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. The couple's wedding ceremony was featured in the film and they travelled to Mumbai to meet with the press and show off their Oscars. They received a hero's welcome on their flight home to Ooty as the IndiGo captain and other passengers applauded them.
