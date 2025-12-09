IndiGo CEO Elbers summoned again over flight cancellations, minister says 'strict instruction' on refunds given

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned once again by the Aviation Ministry on Wednesday to brief the aviation ministry officials on the ongoing disruption in airline operations, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu informed on Tuesday, December 9. The minister said that IndiGo CEO informed the ministry that refunds of all cancelled flights till December 6 have been completed.

The minister also noted that a “strict instruction” has been conveyed to the IndiGo CEO regarding refunds.

Ram Mohan Naidu said, “Today again, @IndiGo6E CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned to the Ministry to provide an update. He confirmed that 100% of the refunds for flights affected till 6th December have been completed. A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given.”

Advertisement

The civil aviation minister also announced that IndiGo has been ordered to curtail overall routes by 10 per cent. IndiGo has said it will abide by the order.

He further said, “The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilizing the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10 per cent has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before.”

“Indigo has been instructed to comply with all the directives of the Ministry, including fare capping and passenger convenience measures without any exception.”

Earlier in the day, aviation safety regulator DGCA had issued an order, saying that IndiGo's flight schedule was being cut by 5 per cent.

Advertisement