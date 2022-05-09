Indigo CEO says ‘made best possible decision’ on barring specially-abled child from boarding in Ranchi2 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- The CEO also said that the airlines would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for the teenage
NEW DELHI : “Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we as an organization are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances," IndiGo airlines CEO said on Monday, a day after the incident went viral on social media after a fellow passenger posted about the incident on Facebook.
Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took cognizance of the situations and said appropriate action will be taken. DGCA had also ordered a probe into the situation and asked the airlines company to submit a report.
The specially-abled child was barred from boarding his flight to Hyderabad as the IndiGo staff members cited “a state of panic".
Throughout the check-in and boarding process our intent of course was to carry the family, however, at the boarding area the teenager was visibly in panic, the CEO mentioned.
While providing courteous and compassionate service to our customers is of paramount importance to us, the airport staff, in line with the safety guidelines, were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft, he stated.
“We recognize too well that parents who dedicate their lives to the caring of physically challenged persons are the true heroes of our society," he noted.
“We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience and as a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son," he added.
As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents -- who were with him -- also decided to not enter the plane.
Scindia says there is zero tolerance towards such behaviour
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that no human being should have to go through this and he himself is investigating the incident.
Scindia on Monday said on Twitter, "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken."
NCPCR to take action against IndiGo airlines
Apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday took cognisance of IndiGo airlines barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport, and said appropriate action will be taken.
In a tweet, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "An incident of misbehavior with a specially-abled child by staff of IndiGo at Ranchi airport has come out. Cognizance is being taken for appropriate action."
