IndiGo charges Cute Tax to passenger
Some users tried telling this man in various ways that he was not that cute that he would be taxed for that.
A Twitter user has shared the price summary of his IndiGo travel ticket. The main purpose of sharing the same is that one of the top airline companies in India charged him “Cute Tax". “I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it," the user wrote.