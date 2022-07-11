A Twitter user has shared the price summary of his IndiGo travel ticket. The main purpose of sharing the same is that one of the top airline companies in India charged him “Cute Tax". “I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E would start charging me for it," the user wrote.

As the post has gone viral, several other users tried to “teach" him what the “Cute Tax" actually meant. Some others tried telling him in various ways that he was not that cute that he would be taxed for that.

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

“Ok this seems to have attracted a lot of attention overnight. Thanks to all those trying to educate me about what “cute" stands for. And a moment of silence for those trying to disabuse me (by abusing me) of the notion I’m cute. Sorry for your miserable childhood guys," the user wrote.

In reply to this another Twitter user shared his post from May where he shared exactly the same thing, the price summy of an IndiGo ticket. And, he wondered why that post had not gone viral. Interestingly, IndiGo charged this guy ₹50 for the “Cute Tax" while, this time, they charged ₹100 for it.

Jab mene ye tweet kiya tab viral kyu nhi hua 😭😭 https://t.co/qyG5n5CR7x — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) July 10, 2022

What is CUTE Tax?

CUTE stands for Common Use Terminal Equipment. Such taxes have become more commonplace as airports and airlines engage in sharing resources that increase efficiency for both passengers and operators.

CUTE refers to the sharing of equipment by airlines, which is comparable to the pooling of Ground Support Equipment (GSE). CUTE refers to the sharing of conventional check-in counters and the platform for producing the bag tags. They give airport managers the ability to make space that was previously reserved only for one airline available to other airlines and their customers.

Traditionally, the airline has owned and run the check-in counters. To check in and create the bag tags, each airline's check-in agent utilises its own software. The airport owns the CUTE technology, which enables all airlines to utilise their unique apps on the same platform for check-in.

Why CUTE Tax?

A free-flowing terminal, benefiting all airlines/airports by increasing customer pleasure, asset efficiency and improved flexibility, process time reduction and throughput improvement, and operator resiliency are just a few of the benefits of airports using CUTE Tax.