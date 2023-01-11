Indigo, Coimbatore airport among top 20 in ‘punctuality’ list globally: Report2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 09:40 PM IST
The report also cited that these two are the only Indian airline and airport to feature in the list.
IndiGo and state-owned Coimbatore airport are India's most punctual airline and airport and in fact, they ranked among the top 20 globally in the same category, a recent report cited.