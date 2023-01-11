IndiGo and state-owned Coimbatore airport are India's most punctual airline and airport and in fact, they ranked among the top 20 globally in the same category, a recent report cited.

As per the report by aviation analytics firm OAG, when it comes to On-Time Performance (OTP) in 2022, IndiGo is ranked 15th while Coimbatore airport is at the 13th position. The report also cited that these two are the only Indian airline and airport to feature in the list.

OAG's Punctuality League report was released on Wednesday.

Among the 20 most punctual airlines globally, IndiGo is at 15th place with an OTP of 83.51% in 2022. It is a steep jump from the 54th position in 2019 when the OTP was 77.38%, the report said

"IndiGo (6E) has moved up the rankings, from tenth in 2019 to fifth in 2022. India's biggest carrier has seen frequency increase over this period, now operating 8 per cent more flights than in 2019," the report said.

In the list, IndiGo is ahead of Thai Smile Airways (16th rank), Delta Air Lines (17), Viva Air Columbia (18), Etihad Airways (19) and Emirates (20).

The list is topped by Garuda Indonesia with an OTP of 95.63%, followed by Safair (95.30%) and Eurowings (95.26%) at the second and third spots, respectively.

Among the top 20 airports in terms of OTP globally in 2022, Coimbatore airport is at 13th place with a score of 88.01% and the cancellation rate was only 0.54%.

"Average OTP for these ten airports is high, sitting at 89.53%... The airports range in size from Tokyo Haneda (HND), the largest with 83.5 m seats in 2022, to Coimbatore (CJB), the smallest with 3.1 m seats in 2022," the report said.

As per OAG, the definition of OTP is flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival or departure times.

Cancellations are included within the OTP calculations and are counted as late flights.

An airline's OTP is calculated on the basis of arrivals data, while both departures and arrivals data are taken into consideration for an airport's OTP.