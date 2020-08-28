New Delhi: India's largest domestic airline IndiGo has completed mandatory replacement of Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines, which power its Airbus A320neo fleet, with modified engines before the 31 August deadline set by the aviation regulator, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Wadia Group-operated GoAir, another operator of PW engine powered Airbus A320neo planes in India, is unlikely to complete the process before the deadline, one of the above mentioned people said.

"The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) will however not allow GoAir's A320neo planes, without modified engines, to fly after the expiry of the deadline," the person mentioned added, requesting anonymity. The no-frills airline has no option but to eventually upgrade all its older PW engines with modified ones.

At present, IndiGo has 106 PW-powered A320neo planes in its fleet, while GoAir has 43 such planes in its fleet. Each A320neo plane is powered by a twin engine.

Following a series of snags with the PW engines powering Airbus A320neo planes, aviation regulator DGCA in October had asked IndiGo to replace 16 A320neo planes with PW engines, which have been used for more than 2,900 hours, by 12 November.

The deadline was further extended to January-end, after the DGCA asked IndiGo to replace engines of all 97 Airbus A320neo planes in its fleet with modified engines, failing which the PW powered Airbus A320neo planes would have been grounded by the regulator.

GoAir was also asked to upgrade PW engines powering Airbus A320neo planes with modified engines.

The deadline was further extended till 31 May and subsequently to 31 August due to the lockdown imposed to contain the covid-19 pandemic, which stalled the engine replacement process of the two carriers.

Spokespersons of IndiGo and GoAir were not immediately available for comments.

