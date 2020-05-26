IndiGo on Tuesday said its crw has been grounded for 14 days after a passenger on Chennai-Coimbatore flight tested positive for coronavirus. The airline said passengers on the flight, which operated on Monday, have been notified.

"We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for Covid-19," said the airline in a statement.He is currently quarantined at an ESI state medical facility in Coimbatore.

"All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure, and the aircraft operating this flight was also immediately disinfected as per protocol. "The operating crew has been grounded for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff," the airline said in a statement.

The development assumes significance as an infection was found the very day domestic flight operations have resumed after they got suspended for two months owing to nationwide lockdown.

"He was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers," the airline said, adding that no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission.

"For Tamil Nadu, there will be maximum 25 arrivals in Chennai but there's no limit on number of departures. For other airports in Tamil Nadu, flights will operate as in other parts of country," said civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday.

