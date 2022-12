A viral video of a verbal altercation between an IndiGo flight's cabin crew and a passengers on the same plane has triggered massive debates on social media. In the video where a male passengers is seen calling one of the cabin crew a 'servant' in an apparent derogatory tone to be retaliated by the woman saying ‘I am an employee, am not your servant’ in a Delhi-bound flight from Istanbul.

The video has even garnered attention of Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor who in a series of tweets said over the years, he has seen "crew slapped and abused on board flights, called 'servant' and worse".

The video had initially triggered massive debates among netizens, only later to side with the IndiGo crew member.

The video clip of the heated exchange onboard the flight on 16 December was shared on social media on Wednesday. "My crew is crying because of you," the IndiGo air-hostess is heard telling the passenger.

The passenger is also heard telling her, "You are a servant of a passenger", to which she responded, "I am an employee and not your servant... I am not your servant." At one point, the passenger said "why are you yelling? Shut up" to the air-hostess, who also asks the former to "shut up", according to the nearly one-minute-long clip that was apparently shot by a passenger in the flight.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the regulator is looking into the incident and shall take appropriate action.

Amid debated arguments, one fellow passenger of the flight took to Twitter and shared that it was clearly the male passenger's fault who behaved ‘rudely’. “The IndiGo crew did take a lot of the brunt from this pax. Otherwise maybe they could have diverted and dropped him off somewhere in a foreign land with the cops there? He got to come home," a post on the micro-blogging site read.

The tweet came with a screenshot of an Instagram reel of a passenger, who claimed to be on the same flight where the incident took place. The message on the screenshot said that the video only reveals one side of the story, with the person who originally shot the moment being “smart" about it. It further stated that “most of the passengers on the flight were particularly ill-mannered and were very rude to the crew".

“They called them servants and were after their life for food when they know that they are travelling on a low budget airline…I saw an air hostess crying before all this had happened…The flight crew is just doing their job with utmost integrity and hard work. They don't deserve to be treated this way," the message in the screenshot read.

“I'm on the side of the IndiGo flight attendant. The man clearly calls her a servant, he says ‘you are a servant’. She responds with ‘I am an employee’. It makes me sick to see so many men saying this is bad behaviour by a flight attendant. Sorry, but there are limits," wrote another Twitter user.

IndiGo's statement

According to IndiGo, the issue related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection.

"We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection.

"IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident," the airline said in the statement.

Codeshare allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.