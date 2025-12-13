IndiGo Crisis: ₹500 crore total compensation to ‘severely affected’ passengers, refunds in focus — Latest updates

IndiGo crisis: Operations of budget carrier IndiGo stabilised in the days following government intervention, after thousands of flights were cancelled last week due to various operational reasons of the airline, including newer amendments to the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) order.

As of Friday, 12 December, IndiGo operated more than 2,000 daily flights, as the airline said its focus remained on compensating passengers who were severely affected due to the IndiGo flight cancellations.

Here are the latest IndiGo flight cancellation updates and news.

IndiGo to provide ₹ 500 crore compensation In a statement on Friday, IndiGo said that it will compensate more than ₹500 crore in total to severely affected customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure and were left stranded at airports across the country.

“Our goal is to make this process (of refunds) as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be provided compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of ₹500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Identifying severely affected passengers IndiGo further said in the statement said it was in the process of “identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on 3, 4, and 5 December” and will “reach out to all such customers in January so that compensation can be extended smoothly.”

IndiGo issues statement

160 flights cancelled on Friday IndiGo on Friday cancelled around 160 flights from two key airports, Delhi and Bengaluru, as disruptions continued, PTI reported quoting two people familiar with the development. “IndiGo has cancelled 159 flights on Friday from Delhi and Bengaluru,” sources said.

Focus on refunds IndiGo said its focus remains on issuing refunds promptly. “At this stage, our primary focus through December 2025 is ensuring that all refunds for affected customers are processed efficiently, expeditiously, and with the utmost urgency. Most of them have already been completed, and the remaining ones will reflect shortly,” IndiGo said on X.

IndiGo operates 2000+ flights IndiGo said it was operating over 2,000 flights on Friday as per its revised “scaled down” schedule. Under the winter schedule, which commenced in the last week of October and will run through the last week of March next year, IndiGo was allowed to operate 15,014 flights per week, or 2,144 per day, on domestic routes. “IndiGo is set to operate over 2,000 flights today, as per its revised scaled-down schedule,” the airline said.

