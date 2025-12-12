IndiGo crisis: Airline appoints external aviation expert to carry out ‘root-cause analysis’ for flight disruptions

India's largest airline IndiGo on Friday said that the company's board appointed veteran Aviation Expert Captain John Illson -led Chief Aviation Advisors LLC to carry out the "root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption" which left many passengers stranded at many airports across the country this month.

According to PTI, the airline mentioned, “Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, veteran aviation expert, to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors. The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement."

Who is Captain John Illson? Captain Illson has over four decades of experience in aviation, having worked with the FAA, ICAO, IATA, and major global carriers, ANI reported citing an official statement from the airline, adding that he is recognised for his extensive expertise in global aviation strategy, customized consulting, safety leadership, establishing international standards, and new aircraft technologies, reflecting his illustrious track record in the air transport sector.

The airline's spokesperson stated, “With the Board's approval now in place, the review will begin at the earliest, and the independent expert reviewer will submit a comprehensive report to the Board upon completion.”

IndiGo crisis The airline had earlier pointed out some preliminary factors contributing to the disruption, including recent amendments to the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) order.

IndiGo stated that it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this stage due to the "complexity and vast scale of operations." The airline also mentioned that the DGCA's manual allows a 15-day timeline for SCN responses, indicating that more time is required to complete a thorough 'Root Cause Analysis' (RCA). "The complete RCA will be shared once finished," the DGCA cited from IndiGo’s reply to the show-cause notice.

The FDTL order, IndiGo highlighted other contributing factors, including "minor technical glitches, schedule changes, [and] adverse weather conditions."

Meanwhile, a special four-member committee from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers today to question him regarding the widespread flight cancellations last week.

DGCA has heightened its scrutiny of the airline after the operational chaos and has taken multiple measures to ensure smoother operations.

Earlier, the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers after the widespread cancellations. The airline requested additional time, stating that it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at present, given the “complexity and vast scale of operations”.

IndiGo has also offered travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 to passengers severely affected over the past few days, which can be used for any future IndiGo journey within the next 12 months.