IndiGo crisis: Delhi HC raps Centre, asks how situation ‘was allowed to precipitate’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the central government as to why the situation that led to the cancellation of a number of IndiGo flights "precipitated."

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo.

The Delhi High Court appreciated the steps taken by the aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to tackle the “crisis” and raised concerns over how “lakhs of passengers” were left stranded.

“We appreciate the steps taken by the ministry and the DGCA. However, what bothers us is how such a situation was allowed to precipitate; stranded lakhs of passengers unattended on airports,” the court said, as per Live Law.

The government’s counsel reportedly said the crisis was precipitated on account of various non-compliances of the guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time, including flight duty hours of the crew members.

The high court said that besides the trouble and harassment caused to the stranded passengers, the question is of the losses caused to the economy.

It said, “Such a situation is not confined to inconvenience to passengers but also affects the economy of the country, as in the present days, fast movement of passengers is an important aspect to keep the economy functioning.”

The DGCA told the court that it had taken all steps to stabilise the situation — including directing IndiGo to cut 10% of its flights, imposing fare caps, and launching an inquiry — while avoiding knee-jerk action.

‘How could other airlines take advantage?' A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how other airlines could take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

The court was informed by the counsel for the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that statutory mechanism is totally in place and a show-cause notice has been issued to Indigo, which has apologised profusely.

Payment of compensation The Delhi Court further expressed concerns over the “issue of payment of compensation to passengers" who were “stranded unattended at airports” due to the cancellation of flights in the past week.

The court reportedly said, “Our attention is drawn to certain provisions of the circular issued by the DGCA with respect to facilities to passengers due to denied boarding and cancellation of flights and delays.”